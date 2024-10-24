Kim Kardashian Praises Ryan Murphy Over Menendez Decision

Kim Kardashian is thrilled the Menendez bros have a shot at freedom, and she's singling out Ryan Murphy as a judicial influencer who got the D.A. to act.

Fact is ... there was a hearing set for Erik and Lyle Menendez to make their case long before Murphy's 'Monsters' dropped on Netflix. But L.A. County D.A. George Gascón did make a point that he accelerated the process because of public interest in the wake of the documentary -- presumably he's referring to the Paramount doc.

As for Kim, she was effusive ... "Thank you, George Gascon, for revisiting the Menendez brothers' case and righting a significant wrong."

She went on ... "To the brothers' family, friends, and the millions who have been vocal supporters - your voices were heard. The media's focus, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy's TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case."

As we reported, Gascón will file legal docs Friday, asking a judge to resentence Erik and Lyle which would effectively make them immediately eligible for parole.

If the judge agrees, the case would then go to the California Parole Board, a hearing would be set, and the brothers could be free men within months.

Stay tuned ...