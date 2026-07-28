Kyle Shanahan Takes Blame For Car Accident, Claims He Was Searching For Phone

Kyle Shanahan is fact-checking reports on his recent car accident ... telling reporters the collision was actually all his fault after he took his eyes off the road to search for his phone.

The San Francisco 49ers head coach invited a select few members of the media to his office on Tuesday ... and detailed what exactly went down on July 14.

Shanahan admitted to being distracted right before impact ... as his phone fell between seats, so he reached to get it back. Once he looked back at the road, he had already crossed the double yellow line and was heading for an SUV.

Shanahan claimed he was only going 20 MPH when he hit the other car.

There were reports citing California Highway Patrol crash records that stated the other driver was at fault ... but Shanahan said it was not accurate.

The coach also stated he did not lose consciousness or have amnesia after the crash, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner ... but labeled his concussion as "serious." He explained he struggles with loud noises as he continues to recover.

Chris Simms shared some information on Kyle Shanahan’s car accident and revealed he was close to losing an eye 😳



Via: @ProFootballTalk pic.twitter.com/I7ZrjCsv62 @OurSf49ers

As we previously reported, Shanahan's good buddy Chris Simms detailed the injuries the coach sustained during the crash ... which included a broken nose, ribs, hand, and a huge gash on his face that required 40 stitches.