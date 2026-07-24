Nick Bosa Gloats Over Ryan Clark Layoff

Nick Bosa is happy to see Ryan Clark out of the job at ESPN -- the San Francisco 49ers star woke up from social media hibernation to weigh in on the move ... two years after the analyst criticized him for wearing a MAGA hat after a game.

Bosa -- who last tweeted four years ago -- shared a single "OK" hand emoji in response to the report of Clark getting laid off earlier this week ... a clear sign Smaller Bear is just like an elephant, 'cause he never forgets.

Nick Bosa just crashed the post-game interview wearing his gold and white MAGA hat.



We’re so back 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/upTwMZYJ3y @bennyjohnson

The beef between the two goes back to October 2024 ... when Clark teed off on Bosa for rocking a white "Make America Great Again" hat as he crashed Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Isaac Guerendo's postgame interview with NBC's Melissa Stark on "Sunday Night Football."

Clark felt Bosa was held to a different standard than other athletes like Colin Kaepernick, who faced immense backlash for voicing his beliefs.

Clark also said it was "weird" to visit Bosa's past tweets ... claiming the 28-year-old's posts included pushback on "the culture."

"The MAGA movement has been very clear that all lives don't matter the same," Clark claimed. "That all people aren't sort of deserving of the same treatment, the same compassion, of the same level of life and liberty."

Clark went as far as to say "shut up and dribble" only applies to people speaking up for minorities.

Clark ended his take by claiming Bosa wearing the MAGA hat meant he chose a side ... and it was one that doesn't support putting everyone on a level playing field.

As for Bosa, he opted not to elaborate on the hat ... but was ultimately fined $11K for the stunt.

Bosa's emoji choice Thursday night is also raising eyebrows ... as users pointed out how the "OK" gesture is sometimes considered a "white power" symbol.