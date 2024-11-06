Nick Bosa Says He'd Welcome Fine Over MAGA Hat, 'Well Worth It'

The NFL hasn't docked Nick Bosa any pay for his impromptu, on-field MAGA hat display last month -- but he says he'd welcome a fine if one does come down ... telling reporters this week, "It was well worth it."

The 49ers superstar donned the pro-Donald Trump cap just minutes after San Francisco beat the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27 ... and many have wondered if he'd lose some of his paycheck over it.

Nick Bosa just crashed the post-game interview wearing his gold and white MAGA hat.



We’re so back 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/upTwMZYJ3y

After all, the NFL has prohibited its players from wearing personal, non-league-approved messages.

But, Bosa said at his locker Wednesday he's yet to get a letter from Roger Goodell and Co. -- although given the way the election unfolded Tuesday night ... he said he wouldn't mind it one bit.

Deep thoughts about the election from

pic.twitter.com/XOUCDHKFU3

"If it comes, it comes," he said.

As he did on the night that he wore the hat, Bosa didn't want to elaborate any further on his support for Trump ... although check out the wry smile he gave to media members as he discussed the new President-elect's victory over Kamala Harris, it said it all.