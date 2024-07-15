NFL Star Nick Bosa Lists Florida Condo For $1.75 Million, Mom's The Agent!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Nick Bosa Lists Florida Condo For $1.75 Million
San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa is putting his luxurious condo on the market ... and it's a family affair -- 'cause his mom is the listing agent!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the All-Pro defensive end is parting ways with the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom pad in his hometown of Fort Lauderdale, FL -- and he's seeking a solid $1.75 million for the joint.

But it's not just a roof and four walls the next owner is getting -- the condo comes with a private beach, a top-notch kitchen with high-quality appliances, a wine fridge, a built-in espresso maker and marble and wood floors.

Each room also has a balcony -- so there's plenty of opportunities to get a view of the ocean!

The whole building also features a clubhouse, heated pool and spa, pool tables, gym (duh, have you SEEN Bosa's body??) and some billiards tables to boot.

If that's not enough ... the pad is just a short walk to a bunch of fine dining.

Like we said ... Cheryl Bosa of Engel & Völkers Fort Lauderdale listed the place ... so we take it it's a special listing for Momma Bosa.

Nick -- the younger bro of L.A. Chargers star Joey Bosa -- is one of the top players in the league today ... earning Defensive Player of the Year honors a few years back.

Sounds like Cheryl did a great job raising the boys ... all while crushing it herself!!

