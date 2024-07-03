Diddy Selling L.A. House For $70M After Federal Raid, Leaving for Good

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Diddy So Long, L.A. ... Selling Mansion for $70M After Raid

Diddy is ready to pack up and leave L.A., because we've learned he is trying to sell his Holmby Hills mansion for a hefty, hefty price.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the embattled rap mogul is trying to sell the house off market, for way more than he paid. Diddy plunked down $40 mil for the house back in 2014, and we're told he wants around $70 mil now. Our sources say that's a real stretch.

4/2/24
RAID IN PROGRESS

The house has some recent really bad memories. As we reported, Homeland Security raided the mansion in March, and ransacked the place as agents tore out electronics and other items ... pursuant to a search for evidence of human trafficking and other crimes.

We're told Diddy wants out of L.A. and will not be looking for another place to hang his hat.

3/25/24
INSIDE THE HOME

He was in L.A. last month for a few days, but has been spending most of his time in Miami.

Over the weekend, he ventured out to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he went river rafting.

A grand jury is now hearing evidence. No word on when they'll make a decision on whether to indict.

