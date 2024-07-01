Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Diddy Goes White Water Rafting, Blows Off Steam in Wyoming

Diddy Blows Off Steam on White Water!!! Rafting Trip to Wyoming

Diddy Goes White Water Rafting In Wyoming
Diddy Hits The Rapids!
Tiktok/@Joy.of.Everything

Legally, some might say Diddy is up a creek without a paddle, but he's not looking the least bit panicked ... as he paddles his face off floating down a river, far from all his problems.

The embattled Bad Boy Records founder went white water rafting over the weekend in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and kinda looked like a natural.

NAVIGATING ROUGH WATERS
Tiktok/@Joy.of.Everything

Check out the video and photos of Diddy navigating some seriously rough waters, and living life on the edge.

He appears to be with a couple friends, plus a guide ... so he's still got folks in his circle, despite tons of fallout from the brutal Cassie beating video and sexual assault allegations.

Tiktok/@Joy.of.Everything

As you know, Diddy's facing a possible federal indictment, and he's been named in a slew of lawsuits this year ... so he's got a lot happening on all fronts.

A STUNNING DOWNFALL
TMZ Studios

Worth noting, the BET Awards were going on Sunday while Diddy was conquering the river. Wyoming's a long way from Hollywood ... and from the looks of things, Diddy needed this adventure.

