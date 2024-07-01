Diddy Goes White Water Rafting, Blows Off Steam in Wyoming
Legally, some might say Diddy is up a creek without a paddle, but he's not looking the least bit panicked ... as he paddles his face off floating down a river, far from all his problems.
The embattled Bad Boy Records founder went white water rafting over the weekend in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and kinda looked like a natural.
Check out the video and photos of Diddy navigating some seriously rough waters, and living life on the edge.
He appears to be with a couple friends, plus a guide ... so he's still got folks in his circle, despite tons of fallout from the brutal Cassie beating video and sexual assault allegations.
As you know, Diddy's facing a possible federal indictment, and he's been named in a slew of lawsuits this year ... so he's got a lot happening on all fronts.
Worth noting, the BET Awards were going on Sunday while Diddy was conquering the river. Wyoming's a long way from Hollywood ... and from the looks of things, Diddy needed this adventure.