Diddy Goes White Water Rafting, Blows Off Steam in Wyoming

Legally, some might say Diddy is up a creek without a paddle, but he's not looking the least bit panicked ... as he paddles his face off floating down a river, far from all his problems.

The embattled Bad Boy Records founder went white water rafting over the weekend in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and kinda looked like a natural.

Check out the video and photos of Diddy navigating some seriously rough waters, and living life on the edge.

He appears to be with a couple friends, plus a guide ... so he's still got folks in his circle, despite tons of fallout from the brutal Cassie beating video and sexual assault allegations.

As you know, Diddy's facing a possible federal indictment, and he's been named in a slew of lawsuits this year ... so he's got a lot happening on all fronts.

