Diddy Sued By Model Who Claims Sexual Assault After Drugging

Diddy is facing yet another lawsuit filed by a former model who claims the disgraced mogul enticed her with promises of career advancement, but she claims his plan was far more sinister.

Crystal McKinney claims in the suit, obtained by TMZ, in 2003 -- when she was 22 -- she was invited to a Men's Fashion Week event at Cipriani Downtown in NYC. She met Combs at the event and he invited her back to his studio.

She says shortly after their arrival, Combs and several colleagues were drinking Hennessy and passing around joints. She took a hit, which she said was "very powerful," and felt as if she was floating. She claims the joint had been laced with a narcotic or other drug.

Crystal says Combs then demanded she follow him to the bathroom, where she says he forced himself on her, began kissing her and shoved her head down to his crotch before commanding her to "suck it."

She says she refused, but Combs then pushed her head down and forced oral sex.

She started walking away but then felt woozy and lost consciousness. She says the next thing she knew she woke up in a taxi, and realized she had been sexually assaulted. It's unclear from the lawsuit if she's referring to the alleged forced oral sex ... or another sex act that might have occurred while she was unconscious.

She claims she was subsequently blackballed from the modeling industry, got severely depressed and attempted suicide in 2004.

Crystal says upon seeing news of the lawsuits filed by Cassie and others, she "knew she had a moral obligation to speak up."