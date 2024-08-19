Diddy White Party Accuser Files Police Report in Miami, PD Sharing with Feds

One of Diddy's accusers might be giving the feds more ammo to indict him -- the woman who's already suing him for allegedly sex-trafficking her at his White Parties has now filed a police report.

Adria English spoke to Miami Beach PD last week, and detailed many of the same allegations -- dating back to early 2000s -- she laid out in her civil lawsuit against Diddy. She had not filed a police report prior to this.

Law enforcement sources confirmed Miami Beach PD detectives took a report from Adria, but we're told they determined there was not enough evidence to investigate human trafficking, or any other crime.

However, the detectives did file the report ... which, we're told, will be shared with federal authorities running parallel investigations.

Adria's attorney, Ariel Mitchell tells TMZ ... Adria's cautiously optimistic about this process. She plans to file another police report in New York City soon -- she hasn't already done so because they require she make the report in person.

TMZ broke the story ... Adria filed against Diddy last month, claiming she first met Diddy and his crew around 2004, agreeing to act as a go-go dancer at the rapper's infamous White Parties.

English -- a former porn star whose stage name was "Omunique" -- says she took the job to get her boyfriend a modeling gig ... but also claims her BF refused to perform oral sex on Diddy to secure the job.

Adria says it spiraled from there ... accusing Diddy and others of plying her with alcohol laced with Ecstasy, and forcing her to have sex with Diddy's friends.