Eminem Disses Diddy, References Cassie Hotel Attack On New Album

Eminem made sure to shame Diddy on his new album, "Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" -- he brings up Diddy's sexual assault allegations on multiple tracks!!!

On Friday, Em made good on his promise to push boundaries with his 12th album on the song "Antichrist," which mockingly paints himself as the world's bad guy.

"But who else is as pitiless, actually witty and crass, hideous, ghastly, and insidious as me ... or spitting as nasty? Next idiot ask me is getting his ass beat worse than Diddy did ..." stopping short of saying Cassie's name.

A 2016 video shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an altercation that matches some allegations in now-settled lawsuit

Em then implied Diddy's attack was the result of Cassie being fed up with the alleged freak-offs and mocked Puff in the ad-libs -- "But on the real, though (What?)/ She probably ran out the room with his f****** dildo (Come here)/ He tried to field goal punt her, she said to chill (No!!!)/ Now put it back in my ass and get the steel toe ... ewww 😱!!!

Public service announcement: the "death of slim shady" is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) July 11, 2024 @Eminem

Eminem pre-warned fans they should listen to the tracks in order ... because he immediately doubled down on the Diddy tip with the very next song, "Fuel," featuring JID -- it features plenty more shots at Diddy’s sexual assault and Tupac Shakur murder allegations.

Em raps on the track, "Do not test like an essay (Why?)/ 'Cause like where my homies out West, aye (Yeah)/ We can just say (What?)/ I'm like an ‘R-A-P-E-R (Yeah)/ Got so many S-As (S-As) S-As (Huh)/ Wait, he didn't just spell the word rapper and leave out a 'P', did he?/ (Yup!!!!)"

He then accuses Diddy of being involved in Pac's 1996 slaying ... "R-I-P, rest in peace, Biggie/And ’Pac, both of y'all should be living/Yup, but I ain't tryna beef with him ’cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D, get him/ And that's the only way you're gonna be killing me (Nah) Ain't gonna be on no beat, silly (Yeah)," he spews.