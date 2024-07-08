Eminem's 'Tobey' Video CGIs Childhood Home From 'Marshall Mathers LP'

Eminem's wasting no time pumping his new collab, recruiting Lyrical Lemonade director Cole Bennett for his new "Tobey" video -- a CGI-heavy project that goes heavy on Slim Shady nostalgia for his alter-ego's last hurrah!!!

The track -- featuring Big Sean and BabyTron -- dropped last week, and all 3 Detroit rappers put their best mic forward in the fast-paced mini-movie.

Eminem returns to his childhood home in the ‘Tobey’ music video and raps in the visual style of his iconic Marshall Mathers LP albums



The house was demolished in 2013 pic.twitter.com/gO4j4eVhjk — Joey (@gothamhiphop) July 8, 2024 @gothamhiphop

Em opens his verse with a blast from the past ... with a digitally re-created visit to his "8 Mile" childhood home that was immortalized on his Diamond-selling 'Marshall Mathers LP' album cover art.

The real home was actually demolished way back in 2013, hence the CGI treatment.

Em also broke out his Jason Voorhees slasher look -- for perhaps the last time.

First Eminem brought back Rap boy…. Now the Jason Mask….



We’re getting one last Classic from slim shady and it’s nothing anyone can do about it….. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/vQxdJKXLYq — 𝘚𝘏𝘈𝘞𝘕 ❌ (@ShawnIsShady) June 28, 2024 @ShawnIsShady