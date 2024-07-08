Eminem's 'Tobey' Video CGIs Childhood Home From 'Marshall Mathers LP'
Eminem - 'Tobey' Video Detroit Chainsaw Massacre!!! Conjurin' Up 'Shady' Vibes With Sean & BabyTron
Eminem's wasting no time pumping his new collab, recruiting Lyrical Lemonade director Cole Bennett for his new "Tobey" video -- a CGI-heavy project that goes heavy on Slim Shady nostalgia for his alter-ego's last hurrah!!!
The track -- featuring Big Sean and BabyTron -- dropped last week, and all 3 Detroit rappers put their best mic forward in the fast-paced mini-movie.
Eminem returns to his childhood home in the ‘Tobey’ music video and raps in the visual style of his iconic Marshall Mathers LP albums— Joey (@gothamhiphop) July 8, 2024 @gothamhiphop
The house was demolished in 2013 pic.twitter.com/gO4j4eVhjk
Em opens his verse with a blast from the past ... with a digitally re-created visit to his "8 Mile" childhood home that was immortalized on his Diamond-selling 'Marshall Mathers LP' album cover art.
The real home was actually demolished way back in 2013, hence the CGI treatment.
Em also broke out his Jason Voorhees slasher look -- for perhaps the last time.
First Eminem brought back Rap boy…. Now the Jason Mask….— 𝘚𝘏𝘈𝘞𝘕 ❌ (@ShawnIsShady) June 28, 2024 @ShawnIsShady
We’re getting one last Classic from slim shady and it’s nothing anyone can do about it….. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/vQxdJKXLYq
His new album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," drops on Friday and all indicators point to him maturing his content ... and going out with a bang!