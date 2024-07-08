Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Eminem's 'Tobey' Video CGIs Childhood Home From 'Marshall Mathers LP'

Eminem - 'Tobey' Video Detroit Chainsaw Massacre!!! Conjurin' Up 'Shady' Vibes With Sean & BabyTron

Eminem - Tobey feat. Big Sean & Babytron
Lyrical Lemonade

Eminem's wasting no time pumping his new collab, recruiting Lyrical Lemonade director Cole Bennett for his new "Tobey" video -- a CGI-heavy project that goes heavy on Slim Shady nostalgia for his alter-ego's last hurrah!!!

The track -- featuring Big Sean and BabyTron -- dropped last week, and all 3 Detroit rappers put their best mic forward in the fast-paced mini-movie.

Em opens his verse with a blast from the past ... with a digitally re-created visit to his "8 Mile" childhood home that was immortalized on his Diamond-selling 'Marshall Mathers LP' album cover art.

The real home was actually demolished way back in 2013, hence the CGI treatment.

Em also broke out his Jason Voorhees slasher look -- for perhaps the last time.

His new album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," drops on Friday and all indicators point to him maturing his content ... and going out with a bang!

