Eminem Drops 'Death of Slim Shady' Release Date, New Song with Big Sean

Eminem finally has the release date for his upcoming "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" -- and he's recruited a pair of sweet MCs from the 313 for his next single.

On Tuesday, Eminem revealed his new album would drop on July 12 -- via a twisted mini-movie depicting him being born as a devil child, and teasing the project's arrival.

Fans will peep Em brought back the fictional Pompsomp Hills he's used to promo previous albums but also gave them a taste of the lyrical gymnastics to come on the track "Tobey" featuring fellow Detroit rappers Big Sean and BabyTron.

The song is named after Tobey Maguire for his iconic 'Spider-Man' roles but mainly focuses on another animal ... a 🐐 with all 3 MCs claiming G.O.A.T. for their generation.

Em argued his legacy spans multiple generations and called out everyone criticizing him for responding to Melle Mel when the 'Furious Five' rapper was going on his interview tirades last year.

Point blank ... hip hop didn't stop making legends in hip hop after it created Mel!!!