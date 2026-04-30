Pooh Shiesty’s Dad to Feds: No Evidence I Helped Kidnap Gucci Mane!

Pooh Shiesty’s dad, Lontrell Williams Sr., is fighting the prosecutors' attempt to throw him behind bars pending the outcome of his criminal case ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Lontrell -- who was arrested along with his rapper son over the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane -- said the feds’ case against him is weak and doesn't show he would be a danger to the community if released while his criminal case is pending.

As TMZ first reported, the DOJ arrested Lontrell Sr., Pooh, and seven others. The alleged incident with Gucci went down on January 10 at a Texas recording studio. Pooh was signed to Gucci’s label and allegedly wanted out of his contract.

Pooh allegedly forced Gucci to sign paperwork releasing him from his deal while pointing a gun at him.

In his new filing, Lontrell Sr. opposes prosecutors trying to lock him up until he faces trial. Prosecutors claim he traveled from Memphis to Dallas, booked the music studio, printed the docs releasing Pooh from the record deal, and was present at the music studio when the alleged kidnapping went down.

Lontrell Sr.’s lawyer said the evidence against him is “profoundly underwhelming.” He said the government has not introduced a single shred of direct evidence that he conspired to kidnap Gucci.

He said he flew alone from Memphis to Dallas on December 29, 2025 ... to take care of his ailing son. He said the other defendants in the case traveled from Tennessee to Dallas weeks later.

He said the government’s claim that he booked the studio on the day in question. Lontrell Sr. says he always books the studio for his son.

Lontrell Sr says the feds claim he printed the contract release that Gucci was forced to sign at Staples. In his filing, Lontrell Sr. said prosecutors have no evidence to back up that claim.