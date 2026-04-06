Pooh Shiesty Had 'Situation' With Gucci Mane, But Feds Could Be All Wrong, Defense Says

Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane were definitely involved in a "situation" the day Gucci was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint ... but the story told in the federal complaint could be a tall tale -- at least according to attorneys representing two of the defendants.

One of the lawyers, Arthur Horne Jr. -- who represents rapper Big 30 -- tells us his client will be pleading not guilty to the charges, and denies all allegations against him in the charging documents.

Prosecutors charged Big 30 (real name Rodney Wright), Pooh, and 7 other defendants for allegedly kidnapping Gucci and several other people during a gunpoint robbery at a music studio in Dallas, Texas, on January 10, 2026.

Horne says "clearly there was a situation between Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane," but he insists Big 30 only went to the studio with Pooh to make music.

The attorney says Big 30 had been waiting for Pooh to get out of prison so they could drop some bars together in the studio. As you know, Pooh (real name Lontrell Williams Jr.) was released from prison in October 2025 after serving about 3 years on a federal gun conspiracy conviction.

Horne says Gucci was in Dallas and popped in to the studio, claiming "there was a conversation that didn't go well between Pooh Shiesty, his dad (Lontrell Williams Sr.) and Gucci, according to the government."

The federal complaint says Pooh wanted out of his contract with Gucci, so he and his cohorts ordered Gucci at gunpoint to sign off on his release papers.

Horne says it's alleged that while Pooh was in prison, Gucci made roughly $25 million on Pooh's music.

As for Big 30, he's signed up with a different music company, NLess Entertainment. What's more, Horne says, Big 30 and Pooh grew up together and they have a very close bond.