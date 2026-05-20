Snoop Dogg's Company Tries to Escape Drakeo the Ruler's Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Wants Out of Lawsuit Over Drakeo the Ruler's Death

Snoop Dogg's company is asking a judge to throw out the wrongful death lawsuit he's facing ... claiming his company is in no way responsible for the tragedy.

The rapper filed a motion asking for a summary judgment in the case filed by Drakeo the Ruler's brother against his company, Snoop Dogg's LLC ... even submitting a declaration claiming his company had no involvement in the 2021 Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival operations and can't be sued over the death that occurred there.

Snoop says his company never signed a lease or license agreement ... and doesn't hold any ownership or leasehold interest in Exposition Park where the stabbing took place.

Basically, Snoop performed at the festival ... but he says that was the extent of his involvement -- and he shouldn't be on the hook in the wrongful death suit.

Snoop also makes it clear no one from his company witnessed or participated in Drakeo's death ... nor did they have any relationship with the assailants who killed Drakeo.

The document goes on like this ... Snoop says no one from the company heard or knows anything, didn't participate in planning the event, didn't hire security, etc.

Remember ... Drakeo's brother filed a lawsuit in 2022 a few months after the rapper was killed at the festival -- claiming the security measures were woefully inadequate.

He cast a wide net with the lawsuit ... suing numerous defendants like Live Nation and even LAFC -- the Major League Soccer club which plays at BMO Stadium where the stabbing occurred.