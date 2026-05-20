Joseph Duggar Asks to Be Allowed Near Alleged Victim's Former Home

Joseph Duggar says he's got properties he needs to maintain ... but he needs a judge's sign-off -- because they're pretty close to his alleged victim's former home.

Duggar filed a motion to amend the no-contact order restricting his movement earlier this week ... asking the court to let him go to -- and perform maintenance on -- a series of properties he owns.

Duggar says he has a ton of tasks to catch up on ... from mowing and landscaping to painting and deck repair -- but he can't go to some of them under the current terms of the no-contact order because the properties are within 500 feet of where the alleged victim in the case used to live.

He says the alleged victim and their family don't live there anymore ... so he's not even asking to be within 500 feet of her. He says he just needs to check on his real estate.

As you know ... Duggar was arrested back in March after a teenager came forward and told cops he touched her inappropriately back in 2020 when she was just 9 years old.

Duggar has maintained his innocence throughout the process ... and a judge recently ruled he can grill investigators who looked into the allegations of sexual misconduct.