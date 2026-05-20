Kendra Duggar Cuts Ties With Parents Amid Joseph's Legal Issues

Kendra Duggar is reportedly cutting ties with her own family ... as the legal storm surrounding her and husband Joseph Duggar keeps getting uglier.

According to Us Weekly ... Kendra has stopped communicating with her parents, Paul and Christina Caldwell, while the fallout from Joseph's criminal case continues to ripple through both families.

The outlet reports the Caldwells have already moved out of their home, placed their belongings in storage and are now weighing a possible move out of state. The insider says the family has been under enormous stress ever since Joseph's arrest ... especially after Kendra allegedly cut them off.

Paul is now allegedly looking for work after reportedly losing his job amid the controversy.

As we have reported ... Joseph was arrested in March and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a child under 12. He pleaded not guilty and was later released on $600K bail.

The legal troubles didn’t stop there -- Joseph and Kendra were also hit with multiple counts of child endangerment and false imprisonment in a separate case unrelated to the molestation allegations.

Play video content Video: Kendra Duggar Cries During Jail Call With Joseph, Says They Can’t Trust Anyone Washington County Jail

The Caldwells are distancing themselves from the Duggars ... after allegedly losing utilities, feeling unsafe at home and ultimately deciding to relocate, seek counseling and rebuild their lives.