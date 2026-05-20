Jeff Bezos Says Trump is Calmer This Term, Despite Tantrums

Play video content Video: Jeff Bezos Says Trump’s More Relaxed This Term Despite Public Meltdowns CNBC

Donald Trump has become a calm man, a chill dude ... just ask Jeff Bezos.

Forget the late-night Truth Social rages, forget excoriating reporters by calling them "piggy" and "stupid," forget his relentless revenge tour, 2.0 Trump, according to Bezos, is kumbaya.

The Amazon king appeared on CNBC Wednesday and had high praise for Trump, saying he's "a more mature, more disciplined version of himself."

Play video content 5/12/26 Video: Donald Trump Calls Reporter 'Dumb Person' for White House Ballroom Cost Question Fox News

Trump's resorted to name-calling journalists several times in the past couple months ... even telling one reporter she's a "dumb person" only a week ago, because she dared to point out the cost of his new ballroom had skyrocketed.

Bezos wasn't done ... "Trump has lots of good ideas. He's been right about a lot of things. You have to give him credit where credit is due."

Bezos swears he's nonpartisan ... claiming he helped Barack Obama and Joe Biden "every chance I could" during their presidencies. He says he still calls Obama for advice.

Play video content Video: Jeff Bezos Denies Political Motivations Behind 'Melania' Documentary Deal CNBC

The billionaire also stood by the "Melania" documentary -- which was released by Amazon MGM Studios -- insisting he didn't make the movie to try to placate the Prez.

Bezos believes business leaders and CEOs belong in the ear of American administrations, saying ... "I'm on the side of America and that's where business leaders should be."

Play video content 5/8/26 Video: Trump Goes Off on ABC Reporter Over Iran, Gas Prices C-SPAN