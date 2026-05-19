Michelle Obama Says MAGA Movement Is Full of Desperate People, Not Racists

Play video content Video: Michelle Obama Urges Nuance Over MAGA Base, Arguing Voters Feel Trapped Rather Than Intolerant Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso

Michelle Obama says the MAGA movement's not full of racist bigots ... it's formed by desperate, working-class people who needed something different.

The former First Lady of the United States appeared on the podcast "Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso" ... and the two discussed the massive right-wing political movement that rose to the top of American politics under President Donald Trump.

Obama says it's not as simple as labeling anyone who supports the movement a racist or to assume they don't care about the vulnerable in society ... arguing people who voted for President Barack Obama twice jumped over to Trump because the system simply wasn't working for them anymore.

She does note these people are still voting against their own interests ... but that's human nature -- adding the real problem is leaders aren't doing enough to protect the middle class.