TLC’s Chilli Says She Accidentally Reposted Michelle Obama Conspiracy

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TLC’s Chilli claims she accidentally shared a negative post about former first lady Michelle Obama on social media and that any political donations she made were meant to help veterans.

Over the weekend, a report surfaced claiming Chilli had reshared a conspiracy theory about Michelle, and that she donated to political action campaigns connected to Trump and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The report went viral, with a mixed reaction from fans, prompting Chilli to respond in a video obtained by TMZ.

The singer said, “I wanted to come on here to address a few things circulating on the internet that are very concerning to me.”

Chilli said she had the “utmost respect and admiration” for Michelle, and that she would never say or do anything “that is disrespectful to her or to any woman.”

The TLC singer said she had “no clue that this repost” had happened until she started to get phone calls from people. She said she immediately went to her page and discovered she accidentally clicked the repost button on Instagram. Chilli said she immediately took down the post after finding it on her profile.

Chilli said she was a big supporter of President Obama and Michelle. “I would never do anything that is harmful or hateful to anybody,” she said.