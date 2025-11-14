Michelle Obama Says America Isn't Ready for a Female President
Michelle Obama U.S. Can't Handle a Woman President ... Don't Look at Me!!!
Democrats hoping to slap an "Obama 2028" bumper sticker on their car are going to be disappointed ... because Michelle Obama says she's not making a run at the White House until the country grows up a bit.
The former First Lady sat down for a conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross for an interview released today ... and Tracee asked a question about whether perceived femininity makes it difficult for women to ascend to the Oval Office.
Obama says the results of the 2024 election -- a resounding victory for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris -- proves the country's still just not ready for a woman prez ... and she doesn't want anyone to ask her to become a candidate, at least until we are.
Michelle says people who say they are ready for a woman in charge are lying ... and she thinks part of the problem is men who just can't imagine falling lockstep behind a lady.
Obama's an oft-floated candidate when election season rolls around ... but she said earlier this year that running for the highest office in the land would be simply "unthinkable" -- explaining she wouldn't want to thrust her kids back into the spotlight while they're establishing careers and lives of their own.
Sounds like Michelle's more open to the idea now ... if the country can reconcile with a strong woman taking the reins.