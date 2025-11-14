Michelle Obama Says America Isn't Ready for a Female President

Play video content YouTube/@michelleobama

Democrats hoping to slap an "Obama 2028" bumper sticker on their car are going to be disappointed ... because Michelle Obama says she's not making a run at the White House until the country grows up a bit.

The former First Lady sat down for a conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross for an interview released today ... and Tracee asked a question about whether perceived femininity makes it difficult for women to ascend to the Oval Office.

Obama says the results of the 2024 election -- a resounding victory for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris -- proves the country's still just not ready for a woman prez ... and she doesn't want anyone to ask her to become a candidate, at least until we are.

Michelle says people who say they are ready for a woman in charge are lying ... and she thinks part of the problem is men who just can't imagine falling lockstep behind a lady.

Obama's an oft-floated candidate when election season rolls around ... but she said earlier this year that running for the highest office in the land would be simply "unthinkable" -- explaining she wouldn't want to thrust her kids back into the spotlight while they're establishing careers and lives of their own.