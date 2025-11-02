Barack Obama Mocks Donald Trump For Expensive White House Renovations

Play video content LiveNOW from Fox

Former President Barack Obama went right at President Donald Trump over his expensive renovations to the White House while some Medicare patients struggle to find treatment amid the government shutdown.

Speaking to a crowd in Virginia over the weekend, Obama quipped, "He has been focused on critical issues like paving over the Rose Garden so folks don't get mud on their shoes. And gold-plating the Oval Office and building a $300 million ballroom."

He added sarcastically, "Here's the good news -- if you can't visit a doctor, don't worry ... he will save you a dance," to uproarious laughter from the Virginia crowd.

According to PBS, the government shutdown halted funding for the Medicare telehealth program that allows patients to have virtual appointments from the comfort of their homes -- crucial for those who find it difficult to travel to a brick-and-mortar office.

Obama was in Virginia over the weekend, supporting Abigail Spandberger in Virginia's governor race ahead of Tuesday's gubernatorial election.

Trump stated his new ballroom would be able to hold up to 900 people, even though the initial plans only accounted for a maximum capacity of 650, according to NBC News. The construction began even without approval from the National Capital Planning Commission, which approves construction and renovations to D.C. government buildings, NPR reports.