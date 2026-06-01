Jenny Mollen's Weird Post, 'Your Eldest Son Will Be Most Toxic Guy You Ever Date'

'Your Eldest Son Will Be The Most Toxic Guy You Ever Date' ...

Jenny Mollen is catching flak on social media for a bizarre caption on some pics with her son ... in it, she mentions a toxic dating relationship with a son, but it sounds like this was a poor attempt at humor.

Check it out ... Jenny shared 3 photos of her lying on top of her son in bed -- she's in between his legs, holding him in her arms with her hands caressing the back of his head ... and that's not even the part that's got folks asking questions.

The since-deleted Facebook post is captioned ... "Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date."

It looks like the post also featured audio from Beyoncé and Jay-Z's song "'03 Bonnie & Clyde."

There's a community note from a Facebook user pinned to the post, which says ... "This post romanticizes pedophilia and the relationship between a mother and son. It is inappropriate and should not be on Facebook."

Jenny is getting called out in the comments, with one user writing ... "If I didn't read the caption I would've thought it was a couples photo shoot........."

Another wrote ... "Never, have I ever, EVER, been between my sons’ legs. (I have 4) Ever, ever, EVER!! And we’ve all wrestled around. This is cringe stuff right here."

A source close to Jenny, tells TMZ ... "The picture is nothing more than a mother hugging her 12 year-old son. Any one inferring anything else should be ashamed of themselves."

As for the controversial caption, the source's take is, "She's a comedian."

This isn't the first time Jenny has posted a pic of herself hugging her son on a bed. In March 2025, she shared a similar shot, writing ... "Nothing to see here, just some mother son spring break enmeshment."