Jason Biggs Splits From Wife Jenny Mollen After 18 Years of Marriage

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are calling it quits after 18 years of marriage.

The pair announced the split in a joint statement ... with a rep telling us the two are still on "great terms" and are focused on raising their two kids.

A source close to the couple tells TMZ ... there is zero drama, and they're on great terms. They even recently celebrated Jason's birthday as a family.

Jason and Jenny met while shooting the movie "My Best Friend's Girl" in 2007 ... and they got engaged just a few months later.

They eloped in April 2008, then held a larger ceremony in Napa Valley, California a few months later. They share two kids together -- 12-year-old Sid and 8-year-old Lazlo.

In 2024, Jason and Jenny collaborated on a reboot of "Dinner and a Movie" -- a half-hour show on TBS where the pair would watch movies and host guests.

Jenny hosted her own podcast -- "All the Fails with Jenny Mollen" -- on which Jason was a frequent guest from March 2024 to January 2025.