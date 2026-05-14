Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Arrested Again, Booked for DUI After Allegedly Hitting Car

Kim Scott -- Eminem's ex-wife -- has been arrested after allegedly hitting another parked car ... this just days after pleading no contest to 2 misdemeanors connected to a previous crash.

Chesterfield Township PD Detective Sergeant Joseph Feld Scott tells TMZ ... Scott allegedly struck a car in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit around 9:20 PM Wednesday. No injuries were reported, and we don't know where Scott was going to or coming from.

Cops took Scott into custody and booked her on a suspected DUI charge at Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens, Michigan early Thursday morning. It appears she's since been released.

ICYMI ... Scott appeared in court Monday where she pled no contest to impaired driving and failure to report an accident after she crashed into a parked car on her street while taking her son, Parker, and three of his friends shopping.

She didn't stop after hitting the car ... driving home instead, where she crashed into her garage door. Kim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Body cam footage from the February incident shows Kim taking a breathalyzer test ... and cops finding bottles which allegedly had soda spiked with liquor in them.

Kim and Eminem were married in 1999 and divorced in 2001. They briefly remarried for a few months in 2006.