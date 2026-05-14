Tiffany Haddish's Lawyers Call 4-Year-Old DUI Case 'Unprecedented' With No Victims

Tiffany Haddish's attorneys have had it with the comedian's seemingly never-ending DUI case, demanding the whole thing be tossed since there wasn't a single injury or victim!

Last week, Haddish's lawyers, Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling, filed a motion saying her 4-year-old misdemeanor case for driving under the influence should be thrown out of court because it's stuck in legal limbo and negatively impacting her career.

But now the attorneys are going even further, telling TMZ ... "The procrastinated failure to rule on a misdemeanor case with no victims or injuries is unprecedented."

The lawyers also say that prosecutors couldn't give a rat's ass about the case because they don't even inquire about it anymore. Haddish's attorneys go on to say that "fairness and the constitution require that the court dismiss this case."

In last week's motion, Tiffany points out that she's having trouble getting travel documents for overseas work opportunities, and companies are reluctant to hire her because of the unresolved legal issue, hurting her financially.

She also claims to have notified the court she was "ready for trial" about 10 times, and then waited for rulings that never came. That's why, she says, the case should be nixed on constitutional grounds for lack of a speedy trial.