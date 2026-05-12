Tiffany Haddish Wants DUI Case Tossed, Says 4-Year Delay Is Costing Her Work

Tiffany Haddish says her Georgia DUI case has been stuck in legal limbo for so long, it's now messing with her ability to travel the world and cash checks ... so she wants the whole thing tossed out.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tiffany has filed a motion to dismiss the case ... claiming the court violated her constitutional right to a speedy trial after letting the matter drag on for more than 4 years.

The comedian was arrested back in January 2022, but she claims the case has stalled because the judge still hasn't ruled on key motions -- including her motion to suppress certain evidence that was argued in court way back in May 2024.

Tiffany says her lawyers repeatedly checked in with the court over the last 2 years, asking about the case status ... only to be told officials were still "working on it."

Her attorneys claim she announced she was "ready for trial" around 10 different times while waiting for rulings that never came. And Tiffany says the drawn-out case is costing more than just her patience.

In the docs, she claims the pending DUI case has created issues getting travel documents for overseas work opportunities -- specifically mentioning recent problems tied to Australia -- and says she's had to hire expensive third-party help just to navigate the situation.

She also claims some companies have been reluctant to work with her because of the unresolved case ... which she says has hurt her financially.

As we first reported ... Tiffany was arrested in Peachtree City, GA in January 2022 after cops said they found her asleep behind the wheel around 4 AM. Officers arrested her for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway after they believed she had smoked marijuana.