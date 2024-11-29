Tiffany Haddish Jokes About DUI at Same Event She Was Arrested After Last Year

Play video content TMZ.com

Tiffany Haddish isn't making the same mistakes this Thanksgiving as last year ... telling fans at the Laugh Factory she's happy to be back -- but, she ain't getting arrested again.

The comedian stopped by the vaunted Hollywood stand-up venue Thursday for the 44th annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community ... a huge meal for people without the means of putting together their own.

Check out the vid ... Tiff says she's happy to be back at the Factory -- but, this year's going to be different 'cause she's not getting arrested for a DUI again.

Remember, Haddish performed at the same event last year on Thanksgiving ... and, hours later, Beverly Hills PD officers arrested her for DUI after she allegedly fell asleep at the wheel of her car in the middle of a street.

We obtained exclusive video of Haddish in handcuffs, with cops putting her into a squad car early in the morning on the day she was arrested.

She copped a plea deal, and ended up pleading guilty to a reckless driving charge -- nowhere close to the original charges.

Tiffany goes on to make many of the same jokes she did in the aftermath of her arrest at various venues ... joking the Beverly Hills Police Department is the best place to go if you get arrested.

Haddish also brings some familiar faces to the stage ... people she's seen at a few of these annual events which she says she's been at since 1999.