Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI in Beverly Hills

Tiffany Haddish is facing a DUI charge in Beverly Hills after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel ... TMZ has learned.

Bev Hills PD officers put Tiffany in handcuffs as she was arrested early Friday morning. The actress and comedian was not involved in an accident, but cops say they got a call around 5:45 AM about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive ... apparently slumped over the wheel while the car was running.

Cops responded to the scene and, as you can see, Tiffany went peacefully as she was arrested. We're told she will be cited for DUI and released later today.

She had performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood Thursday night for the club's 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

This is the second DUI arrest for Haddish, who was also busted under similar circumstances back in January 2022 ... that time in the Atlanta area.

Peachtree City PD also responded to a call of someone sleeping behind the wheel. When they responded to the area, they found Tiffany pulling into a neighborhood.

She was booked for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, and, according to court records, she's scheduled to go to trial December 4 for that case.