Tiffany Haddish Says Common Breakup Was Not Mutual

Tiffany Haddish says Common's claim their breakup was amicable is BS -- she claims it was anything but, and that he dumped her with a phone call.

The actress/comedian dished to WaPo about her version of what went down when they went their separate ways in late 2021 ... after a year of dating during the pandemic. A month after they split, Common went on the record, calling it "a mutual thing."

He also said the lifting of COVID restrictions made them grow apart, and he felt they weren't "feeding the relationship" ... even though he had fond memories of their time together.

Welp, Tiffany remembers things a little differently ... especially on how it ended.

According to her, it was actually Common who started to drift away, as she claims he failed to invite her to a number of events they could've gone to as a couple ahead of their uncoupling ... including his own birthday party!

TH also says this ... "It wasn’t mutual. It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And, I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?'"

The one thing they seem to be on the same page about ... when it was good, it was great. Both Tiffany and Common have characterized the bulk of their relationship as healthy and mature -- but they're speaking different languages when it comes to how it finished.