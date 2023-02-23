Jennifer Hudson and Common Have Dinner Date in Malibu Amid Romance Rumors

Jennifer Hudson and Common aren't doing a good job of defusing all the buzz that they're a couple -- they hit the town together for what certainly looks like a romantic date night.

They were out in Malibu Wednesday night for a dinner at celeb hot spot Nobu -- and they didn't exit with a group of friends ... so it's got all the markings of a cozy night out for 2.

While they avoided any PDA ... their outing won't be a big surprise to fans who've been speculating for months they're a thing.

J Hud and Common have been spending more time together after connecting on the set of the upcoming flick "Breathe."

Back in November, Jennifer was seen riding shotgun with Common after he picked her up from a long day of filming at her talk show studio.

It's been a minute since either was publicly linked to anyone -- the singer and WWE wrestler David Otunga called off their 10-year engagement back in 2017 ... and the rapper famously split from Tiffany Haddish back in 2021.

If they are dating, they're dangerously close to being entertainment's first-ever EGOT couple! Jennifer earned hers with a Tony Award last year, and Common is just a Tony shy of the honor.