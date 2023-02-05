Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jennifer Hudson Honors Whitney Houston at Grammy party with 'Greatest Love of All'

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party Jennifer Hudson Honors Whitney with 'Greatest Love of All'

2/5/2023 6:02 AM PT

Jennifer Hudson brought the house down at Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party Saturday night, with a rendition of "Greatest Love of All" that would have surely left Whitney Houston impressed.

Kevin Costner, Whitney's "The Bodyguard" co-star, hopped on stage with a super emotional tribute to both Whitney and Clive. Speaking to Davis from the stage, Costner said, "Neither one of us, in the end, could protect your beloved Whitney."

FORCE OF NATURE
TMZ.com

Costner went on ... "But your fingerprints on her life are clean my friend. You were a miracle in her life. Thank you for being her bodyguard, Clive. Everyone in this business has a mom, but not everyone has a Clive."

Jennifer Hudson performs
Getty

TMZ broke the story ... Whitney died of an overdose at the Beverly Hilton hotel back in 2012, just hours before Clive Davis's annual pre-Grammy bash.

Davis was moved almost beyond words.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later