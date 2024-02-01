Tiffany Haddish Cops Plea in L.A. DUI Case, Settles for Reckless Driving

Tiffany Haddish has one less DUI case to worry about -- 'cause the legal sitch here on the West Coast is resolved, and she was able to work a sweet little deal ... TMZ can confirm.

The comedian popped into court Thursday in L.A., where she and prosecutors came to an agreement on the charges against her. Sources with direct knowledge tell us Tiff took a plea deal that's pretty solid ... the 2 misdemeanor DUI charges against her were dropped.

Instead, she ended up accepting a conviction of reckless driving ... pleading no contest to the traffic violation, not even close to being in the same ballpark as what she was up against.

You'll recall ... Tiffany got arrested in Beverly Hills in November, when cops claimed at the time that she was found asleep at the wheel and parked awkwardly on a street, with her car partially jutting out.

They ended up throwing her in handcuffs and hauling her to jail -- but she was out in record time and back to doing stand-up shortly thereafter ... where she joked about the incident.

While Tiffany did vow to change in the aftermath of this ... she never really acknowledged one way or another what exactly led to her getting busted -- but it doesn't matter now, 'cause she's done with this matter entirely.

This isn't to say she's totally out of the woods ... her Georgia DUI case is still ongoing -- and Tiffany has signaled of late that she plans to fight it in court.

It makes sense that she'd want one of these DUI cases to be resolved the way the L.A. one was today ... 'cause if she ended up getting convicted for both, it would've potentially meant some jail time. Now, however, there's no chance of that happening.

On the Bev Hills thing, though ... her attorney, Alex Spiro, tell us, "Ms. Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation – not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed -- and looks forward to this being behind her."

