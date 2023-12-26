Tiffany Haddish Jokes About 'Beautiful' Beverly Hills Jails, DUI Arrest Onstage

Play video content BACKGRID

Tiffany Haddish has turned her misfortune into some more comedy gold ... 'cause she took time out of her latest set to talk all about the "beautiful" Beverly Hills jails, on the heels of her appearing in court for her DUI arrest.

Tiff was crackin' wise at The Laugh Factory's annual Christmas feast Monday night, held for families in need -- but with her arrest and DUI case on everyone's mind, she decided to address it ... and while dressed as Mrs. Claus, no less.

The comedian says the jails Beverly Hills has to offer are some of the most beautiful facilities -- getting a big laugh from the crowd, before joking about some of its many amenities.

While she didn't try the jail's food after taking multiple plates on Thanksgiving, Tiffany says the place was really clean, which ya wouldn't always expect from a jail ... and she even raves about the feminine products they had on deck for her.

As we reported, Tiffany pled not guilty last week to 2 counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC ... remember, she was arrested in Bev Hills last month when cops claimed she was asleep at the wheel.

