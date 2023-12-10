Tiffany Haddish Performs at Seth MacFarlane's Christmas Party

Play video content TMZ.com

Tiffany Haddish recently said she was ready for the next chapter of her life post-DUI, and seemed to signal what that looks like this weekend at Seth MacFarlane's holiday shindig.

The actress/comedian was on hand for SMF's annual Christmas party Saturday night at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, where the man of the hour shared the stage with TH at one point to let her do her thing ... namely, an original cabaret-style song.

Play video content TMZ.com

Check it out ... in video, obtained by TMZ, you can see Tiff belting out an old school sultry ditty that she said would make Sexyy Red and Lil Kim blush -- AKA, this one's naughty.

The crowd sure seemed to love it ... and why wouldn't they? Fact is, Tiffany absolutely killed it. Now, naturally, Seth himself sang some songs as well, and yes -- he rocked the house with his old Sinatra-style crooning too ... just like he always does.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's interesting that Tiffany's keeping this cabaret thing going -- she rolled something else out just like this a couple weeks ago during her birthday celebration, and seems to be signaling she's all in on this type of performance. We know for a fact she's focusing on music lately.