Tiffany Haddish Could Be Restricted From Using Drugs and Alcohol After DUI Bust

Tiffany Haddish needs to be barred from consuming drugs and alcohol after her latest DUI arrest in California ... at least that's what prosecutors want in Georgia, where she also has a DUI case.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, state prosecutors in Georgia want a court there to modify the bond conditions from her open DUI case to restrict her from using booze and drugs.

They're asking for this change due to Tiffany's latest DUI arrest on the other side of the country ... which happened last week in Beverly Hills.

As we first told you ... Tiffany was arrested early last Friday morning -- after a Thanksgiving night gig at the Laugh Factory -- with Bev Hills PD officers putting Tiffany in handcuffs and arresting her. They'd gotten a call around 5:45 AM about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, allegedly slumped behind the wheel of a car with the engine running.

Remember ... Tiffany was previously busted for DUI in Georgia back in January 2022, when she was also allegedly asleep behind the wheel after smoking marijuana.