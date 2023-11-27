Tiffany Haddish Says She Needs to 'Get Help' After DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish is getting serious about her early morning DUI arrest on Friday -- a major shift in tone after briefly responding comically during a stand-up set less than a day later.

In a new interview, the actress admits she needs to "get help" to "learn balance and boundaries" in the aftermath of her second DUI -- the first coming in January 2022 -- vowing "this will never happen again."

The "Girls Trip" star told ET's Kevin Frazier about the events leading up to her arrest ... saying she dozed off in her Tesla after a long Thanksgiving day of feeding underprivileged people and performing at L.A.'s Laugh Factory -- not realizing her vehicle had blocked off a portion of the street after parking itself.

TMZ broke the story as part of Tiffany's arrest unfolded on camera ... with cops throwing her in handcuffs and escorting her to the back of a police car in Beverly Hills ... booking her on suspicion of DUI.

But, less than 24 hours after her stint in a jail cell, the star honored a scheduled gig in Long Beach ... freshening up her set by weaving in a joke inspired by her arrest.

But, despite leaning into comedy to address the bust, afterward, Tiffany steered clear of any more dramas ... opting for the passenger seat instead of driving home after the set.