Barack and Michelle Obama Dinner Date Shuts Down Hollywood Streets

Play video content BACKGRID

Barack Obama still moves like he's POTUS -- almost 9 years post-White House -- a simple dinner date with Michelle at their fave Hollywood hot spot requires a remarkable Secret Service show of force.

The former prez and First Lady rolled out to Mother Wolf Saturday night, and their motorcade is a thing to see! As they exited the restaurant fans and photogs shouted out to them ... and someone even asked, "Will you save TikTok" ... referencing the government's pending plan to shut down the platform.

Hey, it's not his gig anymore, which is why he and Michelle had nothing to say on that subject. What's more interesting here is the way their Secret Service detail set up a wide perimeter around the restaurant ... especially after what happened the last time they hit up the uber-popular Italian restaurant.

TMZ broke the story ... an armed guy, who was working security for an event upstairs from Mother Wolf, was able to walk right up to Barack's SUV as Obama sat inside back in September. Sources said Secret Service agents were standing nearby on the street, but had left a stairway completely uncovered ... allowing the guy to get way too close to an ex-president.

There was absolutely no danger of that happening again Saturday night ... as agents were crawling everywhere around the Obamas, even as they drove off, and Barack waved to the crowd.

Play video content TMZ Studios