Barack Obama Says Daughters Are Trying to Succeed Without Using Famous Last Name

Barack Obama says his daughters are trying to pave their own path to success without using their prominent last name -- especially Malia, who went so far as to change her credit in her directorial film debut.

The 44th president sat down with hosts Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark on "The Pivot" podcast for a wide-ranging interview, during which Barack addressed how his daughters Sasha and Malia deal with having such a famous last name.

Clark was first to bring up the subject, asking Barack if he and his wife, Michelle, have discussions with their girls about making it on their own.

Barack replied his daughters are very sensitive about their notoriety -- pointing to Malia's decision to drop "Obama" in the credits of her first movie, "The Heart," referring to herself by her first and middle names, "Malia Ann." The short flick premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Barack said he warned Malia ... "I was all like, 'You do know they'll know who you are.'"

According to Barack, Malia responded ... "I want them to watch it that first time and not in any way have that association."

Barack added his daughters go out of their way to try not to leverage the Obama name to further their careers.

But, some people online have slammed Malia for erasing her last name from the film credits -- prompting "The View" cohost Whoopi Goldberg to rush to her defense.

In one of the show's episodes, Whoopi said ... “If she knows she’s an Obama, why do you care? Why do you care what she calls herself?”