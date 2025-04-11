Hudson River Helicopter Crash Pilot Was Navy SEAL, Loved Flying, Wife Says

The pilot of the helicopter that went down in New York City's Hudson River Thursday was a former Navy SEAL who dreamed of flying ... so says his wife, about 24 hours after the crash.

Kathryn Johnson confirmed to Gothamist that her husband, Seankese Johnson -- who went by Sean -- was flying the Bell 206 helicopter when its rotor blades flew off, and it spun out of the sky ... crashing into the water below and killing all six people aboard.

Play video content Bruce Wall

Sean had recently moved to New York City to continue his pilot career ... and, Kathryn says she's at a loss for words about the crash -- adding it's a very difficult time for her.

While she and Sean had been separated for a few months, Kathryn says the two remained close and last spoke on Wednesday -- just a day before the helicopter went down.

Play video content

As you know ... multiple angles showing the crash have come out since the crash -- showing what appears to be the blades from the helicopter detaching in mid-air and sending the craft into a tailspin.

The helicopter had turned around to refuel prior to the crash, though the reason for the tragedy is still under investigation.