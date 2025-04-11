New Angle of NYC Helicopter Crash Shows Parts Flying Off Before River Impact

Play video content

The helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River was literally falling apart in mid-air ... with a new angle of the incident showing multiple mechanical pieces flying off the chopper into the river.

Watch the clip -- recorded by CCTV cameras -- of the Thursday afternoon crash ... the helicopter is flying along when what appear to be huge pieces of machinery, probably the rotor blades, come off, plummeting toward the Hudson and causing the helicopter to fall like a stone from the sky.

While the majority of the helicopter causes a huge splash, the other pieces cause smaller disturbances in the water -- though, these pieces of the helicopter must have been quite large to cause such splashes.

As we told you ... New York Helicopter Tour CEO Michael Roth says the helicopter was heading back to base to refuel when the crash occurred -- killing all six people onboard.

The pilot's name has not been released yet ... but, the other five passengers were technology company Siemens executive Agustín Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal and their three young children. They were reportedly visiting the city from Spain.

Photos of the family -- taken just before the crash -- show a happy, smiling group ... ready for the flight.