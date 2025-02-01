Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Third Member of Black Hawk Crew Involved in D.C. Crash Identified

Washington D.C. Plane Crash Pilot Identified After Army Initially Refused

Capt Rebecca Lobach 2

The final member of the three-person crew in the Black Hawk that crashed into an American Airlines passenger jet leading to the death of 67 people has been identified.

Captain Rebecca Lobach -- the pilot of the helicopter -- was identified by the U.S. Army as the final member of the ill-fated crew. She was 28 years old.

Capt Rebecca Lobach 1

While the U.S. Army initially declined to name Lobach at the behest of the family, they changed course Saturday when the family released their own statement about her death.

Lobach's family released a statement to the media ... touting her accomplishments during her time in the military -- and making it clear she worked hard to get where she did.

In addition, the Lobach family says Rebecca actually helped out in the White House ... organizing events for the President and First Lady -- presumably Joe and Jill Biden.

013025_donald_trump_kal
TAKING AIM AT D.E.I.

It's significant that her family is mentioning that she earned her spot in the military ... 'cause earlier this week, Donald Trump placed the blame for the crash squarely on the pilot.

andrew eaves ryan o hara reuters facebook split sub swipe
Reuters / Facebook Composite

The two other crew members -- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves and Staff. Sgt. Ryan Austin O'Hara -- were identified earlier this week.

013025_plane_crash_kal
devastating scene

It's still not clear what caused the crash which claimed the lives of 67 people. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating.

