President Trump Blasts Helicopter Pilot For Midair Crash With Plane

President Donald Trump is weighing in on Wednesday night's fatal midair plane crash, blaming the helicopter pilot for the tragedy in which officials fear there's no survivors.

DT hopped on his Truth Social platform after the American Airlines flight collided with the Black Hawk helicopter, putting the onus for it all on the operator of the chopper.

47 wrote, "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn."

Trump added, "Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!."

Officials say the AA commercial airliner was approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in D.C. with 64 people aboard when it smashed into the military helicopter carrying 3 soldiers.

Video circulating online shows the aircraft going up in a ball of flames as the wreckage rained down on the Potomac River.