Wife Texted Husband She Would Land in 20 Minutes Before Midair Plane Crash

Washington D.C. Plane Crash Husband Responded To Wife's Text Message ... But It Didn't Go Through

Published
Horrifying stories are beginning to trickle out following the midair collision of an American Airlines flight with an Army Black Hawk helicopter ... one man says his passenger wife texted him she was about to land before their conversation was suddenly cut short.

During an interview with WUSA, Hamaad Raza told a reporter he was praying that authorities would pull his wife's body out of frigid waters near Reagan Washington National Airport in D.C. after the Wednesday night crash.

devastating scene

The AA flight — carrying 64 souls -- was flying from Wichita, Kansas to D.C. when it collided with the helicopter, which was on a training flight with 3 soldiers aboard.

Responding to a question about when he last spoke to his wife, Raza said she texted him she would be landing in 20 minutes, showing the reporter her message on his phone.

Raza then said he knew "something was up" when he responded to his wife's message, but his text failed to send.

Rescuers have launched a large-scale search in the Potomac River to find any survivors and collect broken pieces of the aircraft. So far, at least 28 bodies have been recovered, including 27 from the plane and 1 from the helicopter.

The D.C. fire department says they don't believe there are any survivors.

