Judge to Wendy Williams: Your Career is Over!

Things are getting weird and intense in the Wendy Williams guardianship war ... multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, during a hearing this week, the judge told Wendy, she has no hope of restarting her career.

It's pretty outrageous ... Wendy showed up in court Thursday and appeared before Judge Lisa Sokoloff. Our sources tell TMZ, the judge railed on Wendy's niece, Alex Finnie, accusing her of leaking information to the media and threatening her with sanctions for future conduct.

The judge wasn't finished. We're told she attacked Wendy's family, essentially saying they were no good.

And then ... Judge Sokoloff out of the blue started talking about Wendy's career. We're told she said Wendy had a great career, but it was over, adding she will never have a career again -- "It's done."

Our sources say the remarks hurt Wendy deeply, and it was unclear why she said it. Beyond it being hurtful, it's unclear what expertise the judge has in the entertainment industry to make such a grim assessment.

For the record, lots of people are keenly interested in Wendy's career ... Our Tubi documentary, "Saving Wendy," was viewed in huge numbers and various outlets have been reporting on her bid to end the guardianship.

Wendy now has a not-so-secret weapon in her arsenal ... attorney Joe Tacopina, who will take the guardianship up with a jury if the judge doesn't end it.