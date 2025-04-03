Kathy Griffin, Luenell Want Wendy Williams Freed From Guardianship

Play video content TMZ.com

Kathy Griffin and Luenell are joining the chorus calling for Wendy Williams to be freed from the constraints of her guardianship.

We got Kathy and Luenell at The Ivy in Los Angeles on Wednesday and our photog asked them about all the support Wendy is getting from fans protesting in California and New York.

4/1/25

Kathy and Luenell say they are glad to see fans rallying around Wendy and they're hopeful the demonstrations will move the needle.

Wendy's mostly holed up inside an assisted living facility in the Big Apple ... which she says feels like a "luxury prison." Kathy and Luenell say they hate to see Wendy living there and tell us why she deserves better.



The former talk show host has been pushing hard to break free from her assisted-living facility ... acing mental capacity tests to prove she's still in good health, despite last year's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Wendy also has Joe Tacopina coming in to bolster her legal team ... and she's signed documents to end her guardianship.