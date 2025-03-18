Wendy Williams Avoids Questions About Court While Out to Dinner in NYC

Play video content BACKGRID

Wendy Williams was living it up during a night out on the town in the Big Apple -- but when it came to her court hearing earlier in the day, she left us all hanging.

Check it out ... Wendy was all smiles as she rolled into Zou Zou’s restaurant at the Pendry Hotel in NYC Monday night on her mobility scooter, looking as glamorous as ever -- and her team was right by her side, helping her inside and later escorting her back to the car.

But Wendy wasn’t in the mood to chat about her court hearing when photogs pressed her -- staying tight-lipped and seemingly focused on the moment as she was helped out of the scooter and into a waiting car.

Earlier Monday, photogs approached her on the street ... she was with her niece, who's overheard telling her aunt, "Don't do it, just get in the car."

Wendy's probably keeping quiet on purpose -- 'cause TMZ recently learned the judge in her guardianship case is fed up with her speaking to the media about her situation.

Wendy’s been fighting to break free from her assisted-living facility -- even acing mental capacity tests to prove she’s in control!