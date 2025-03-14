Wendy Williams Rips Guardian and Judge, 'Get Off My Neck'

Play video content ABC

Wendy Williams is taking off the gloves when it comes to her guardianship ... going on national TV to blast her guardian and the judge overseeing her case, telling them to get off her neck.

The former talk show host called in to "The View" for a feisty interview that aired Friday ... saying she ultimately wants out of the guardianship, and at the very least needs a new guardian and a new judge.

Wendy's been beefing with guardian Sabrina Morrissey and Judge Lisa Sokoloff this week ... and she's turning up the heat.

The judge declared Wendy legally incapacitated last year, but Wendy took umbrage with that assessment at the start of her 'View' interview ... declaring, "How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not."

Sunny Hostin asked Wendy about her broadcast career and plans for the future, and that's when Wendy unloaded on the people she claims are keeping her in what she calls a "luxury prison."

Wendy says of Morrissey and Sokoloff ... "I've been doing important things all of my life and these two people don't look like me. They don't talk like me. They don't act like me. They will never be me. I need them to get off my neck!!!"

Asked about her past struggles with alcohol abuse, Wendy says she's on the wagon and is "easily going on with my life alcohol free."

Wendy's got one last bone to pick with her guardian ... she says the famed purple chair from her TV show is in storage, but she's not allowed to go.

