Wendy Williams Celebrates Dad's Birthday in Miami, Seen in New Pic

Wendy Williams is glowing in a new pic with her son Kevin and dad Thomas, celebrating his big birthday -- and it’s no surprise, since that’s what scored her a judge’s blessing to hit up Miami.

Kevin kicked off his grandpa's birthday vibes by sharing the first IG pic of his mom's reunion with her dad for his big 9-4 Monday -- and Wendy was clearly soaking in every second of her freedom during her break from the assisted living facility.

Wendy was serving up major glam with her new glossy blonde 'do, holding her dad's birthday card with the caption, "Happy I could make this happen for you Papa.. I said by any means and I kept my word."

Play video content Instagram / @ron.insight305

Play video content TMZ.com

She's also shared her guardianship was triggered when Wells Fargo flagged some serious unauthorized withdrawals -- which she believes Kevin and others were behind.

Kevin maintains he did nothing wrong.