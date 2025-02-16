Wendy Williams Goes Shopping After Landing in Miami for Dad's Birthday

Wendy Williams is enjoying every second away from the assisted living facility that she says feels like prison ... hitting the ground running in Miami with a trip to the mall.

TMZ has obtained a photo of Wendy shortly after she touched down in the Magic City ... scootering around the Aventura Mall in Miami just after 7 PM local time.

Check out the pic ... you can't see Wendy's face, but it's clear she's sitting in the scooter looking at makeup and jewelry in Macy's.

We're told she was with her niece, Alex Finnie and appeared to be in high spirits ... chatting with everyone around her, including store employees.

As we told you ... Wendy looked ecstatic to be out of New York City while she was rolling through Miami International Airport -- smiling wide as a gaggle of photographers snapped photos.

She didn't say much on her way through the international travel hub ... but, her smile really said it all after she says she spent months inside because of her guardianship.

We broke down everything going on in Wendy's life in our new documentary "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy" -- streaming free on Tubi -- and, the former talk show host has filed to end her legal guardianship.